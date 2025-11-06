Two channels acquire MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish in mid-year 92nd e-auction

ADVERTISEMENT
Two channels, including Saam TV and Skyama Daily Post News, have acquired vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish in mid-year 92nd e-auction.
The auction was held on October 29, 2025. Interested broadcasters were to submit their applications, along with the processing fee and required documentation, by October 27, 2025.
Successful channels have secured slots on a pro-rata basis from November 7, 2025, until March 31, 2026.
Channel placement will be organized into appropriate buckets (R1, R2, R3, G1, and G2) based on their genre and language.
Participation in e-auction was open to private satellite television channels that hold a valid license and downlinking permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
Foreign channels were also eligible, provided they secured the necessary MIB permission and comply with all Indian regulations.
Prasar Bharati has earlier stressed the importance of clarity in the application, noting that broadcasters must provide "clear and unambiguous proof" of their channel’s Genre and Language classification. Applications with conflicting or ambiguous information were deemed ineligible and were summarily rejected.
The detailed guidelines and specific bucket rates for the auction are available on the official Prasar Bharati and DD Free Dish websites.