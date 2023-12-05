comScore

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Shashwat Goenka, chairman at Spencer’s Retail, talks about RPSG's entry into luxury food retailing and more.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2023 1:17 PM
Shashwat Goenka, Chairman, Spencers Retail Limited.

In 2019, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquired Nature's Basket from Godrej Industries for ₹300 crore. Nature's Basket currently runs 32 stores as a high-end food retailer. The Artisan Pantry, however, will take things up a notch, offering imported wines, a variety of cheeses, a dedicated section for artisan chocolates, gourmet fruits like Yuzu lemon, multi-coloured corn, Japanese Apple Fuji, and more.

The fancy food store called Artisan Pantry is at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. This marks their entry into luxury food retailing, featuring a spacious 12,500-square-foot store.

The store will also include a restaurant and live kitchens. Shashwat Goenka, Chairman at Spencer’s Retail, shared during the launch that this concept store is the first of several planned under Nature's Basket Artisan Pantry.

