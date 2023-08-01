comScore

Mondelez’s Mie-Leng Wong on AI’s creative potential, human intelligence and more

Mie-Leng Wong, senior vice president of global brands at Mondelez talks to Storyboard18's Delshad Irani about key trends, consumer insights, AI in advertising and more.

By  Storyboard18Aug 1, 2023 1:24 PM
Mie-Leng Wong, senior vice president of global brands at Mondelēz. (Image sourced via LinkedIn)

The creative opportunities that can be unleashed with artificial intelligence – specifically generative AI – are what excite Mie-Leng Wong, senior vice president of global brands at Mondelēz.

From creating Nike stores on Mars or finding out what a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Toblerone would look like, the possibilities are endless, Wong told Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

However, Wong said human intelligence is still a critical source for creativity.

“AI is definitely a new superpower that creates a new and exciting canvas for the curious and original ones,” she said.

Mondelēz launched a Gen AI campaign in India last year, where Cadbury partnered with actor Shah Rukh Khan to support small businesses that suffered during the pandemic, especially during the gifting season of Diwali. The campaign won many Gold Lions as well as a Titanium Lion in 2022.

AI, unsurprisingly, is one of the hot topics at the Cannes Lions Festival. Companies and agencies from around the world have adopted AI in their campaigns and are showcasing them at the festival.

AI is on course to change the face of advertising and marketing. From streamlining processes to adding efficiency to creative progressions, it makes human tasks a lot simpler and less stressful.

Watch here.


First Published on Aug 1, 2023 1:18 PM

