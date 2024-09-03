            
      Bengaluru intern quits after securing funding for his own AI startup

      An unexpected career twist for a Bengaluru intern goes viral as he informs his CEO he's leaving - the reason: his own startup's success.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 3, 2024 12:10 PM
      The incident was shared by Karthik Sridharan, CEO of Flexiple, on the social media platform X. (Image source: X)

      In what can be described as a quintessential Bengaluru narrative, a tech intern informed his CEO via a WhatsApp conversation that he would be leaving his position because his own AI startup had successfully secured funding.

      This incident was shared by Karthik Sridharan, CEO of Flexiple, on the social media platform X, igniting a spectrum of responses from the online community.

      Sridharan's enquiry about the intern's absence on a recent Friday led to an unexpected revelation. The intern, seizing the day off to meet with a venture capitalist, announced his startup's newfound financial backing. "Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don't need the internship anymore," the intern texted Sridharan. In light of this, Sridharan humorously noted, "This only happens in Bangalore," while posting the conversation screenshot.

      The intern's sudden departure has been met with a mix of admiration and critique on social media. Some applauded his entrepreneurial spirit and successful pitch, while others voiced concern over what they perceived as a lack of professionalism in his abrupt exit.

      "Wanna know how big the funding was," commented one user on X, while another user reflected on the broader implications of the scenario. "The intern's exit may have sparked controversy, but the real story here is the incredible marketing exposure his startup received without spending a single penny. This kind of viral attention is a dream for any startup looking to make a mark."

      The incident has sparked lively discussions about workplace norms and the dynamic setup culture in Bengaluru. As one social media user put it, "Kudos to you!" Meanwhile, another remarked on the unique local business environment, saying, "Peak Bengaluru moment."


      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 12:06 PM

