Bournvita partners with Rahul Dravid for new 'D for Dreams' campaign

Ever thought your child could get personal training from the cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and learn his ‘square cut’ shot? Bournvita makes that possible with their new campaign ‘D for Dreams’.

The campaign is designed to make playing in the sun an exciting avenue for kids. Whether a child aspires to be an athlete or not, Vitamin D is a major contributor to bone strength. However, Research and Studies continue to indicate the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency among children which may lead to various health concerns, including bone and muscle weakness (Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2016-18). The 'D for Dreams' campaign aims to encourage children to spend more time in the sunlight, a natural and vital source of Vitamin D, while brushing up their cricket skills with the help of none other than Rahul Dravid.

Nitin Saini, Vice President, Marketing, Mondelez India expressed, “We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Rahul Dravid for the D for Dreams campaign. As a brand that’s always advocated holistic development, we believe this engaging experience will help kids and parents work in the same direction with more ease and a lot more excitement as they learn different strokes from the legend first-hand.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said, “Bournvita has always partnered with parents to give the best for kids. With growing Vitamin D deficiency from lack of outdoor play, we needed to give kids a strong reason to keep down devices and step outside. And what better reason than the opportunity to live the dream of getting trained by a legend? Bournvita D for Dreams made Rahul Dravid the personal trainer of millions of kids with the use of highly advanced AI. Our ECD, Akshay Seth's idea, lets kids use time in the sun as currency to get personalised training from Rahul Dravid. Activated by AI, this campaign will help kids achieve Vitamin D sufficiency and become champions of tomorrow.”