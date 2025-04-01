CCI Raids: AAAI's WhatsApp exit advisory could backfire, say experts

The recent advisory issued by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) to media agencies has raised concerns regarding potential legal repercussions, bringing the matter under the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) lens. This move has the potential to escalate the ongoing investigation into alleged media cartelization, possibly exposing media agencies and industry bodies to further scrutiny and legal troubles.

The AAAI issued a directive instructing media agencies to exit WhatsApp groups and disengage from alleged cartel-like activities. This decision comes in the wake of CCI raids on several major media agencies, including Dentsu, Omnicom, Havas, Madison, IPG, GroupM, and Publicis. The raids also extended to industry bodies such as the AAAI, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF). These investigations highlight the intensifying scrutiny on alleged anti-competitive practices within the media sector.

According to sources, the AAAI’s advisory, issued on March 26, directed media agencies to refrain from any direct or indirect exchange of price-sensitive information. It also emphasized that agencies must establish their pricing strategies independently, without sharing such details with competitors. The advisory further instructed agencies to exit WhatsApp groups where discussions involving media agency business were taking place.

While a senior AAAI official declined to comment on the matter, legal experts believe that this advisory could serve as evidence of industry-wide coordination. Competition lawyer Aniket Ghosh noted that the advisory could potentially backfire, leading to adverse action by the CCI. He pointed out that the very act of issuing a directive suggests that media agencies were previously coordinating their actions and are now collectively trying to avoid legal consequences. This, in turn, could strengthen the CCI’s case against them.

“The agencies are further providing the evidence of coordination which the CCI will scrutinize to further strengthen its case against the media agencies,” Ghosh added.

Empowered under section 36 of the Competition Act, 2002, which grants the Commission extensive regulatory powers. These include summoning individuals, enforcing document production, examining witnesses, and requisitioning records from various offices.

A senior lawyer said, "The CCI can demand the copy of advisory for further scrutiny and it can also probe the matter further for potential irregularities in the advertising sector and determine whether anti-competitive practices have influenced media transactions."

Interestingly, in the wake of the advisory, multiple senior agency CEOs were notably absent from a major industry event last week. This absence has fueled speculation that industry leaders are distancing themselves from the ongoing controversy or avoiding public scrutiny in light of the investigation.