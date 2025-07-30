Atlys unveils Visa offering to key international destinations for Rs 1

Online visa processing platform Atlys has rolled out visa sale: "Atlys One Way Out." The visa processing platform will go live with the sale on the Atlys website for two days: August 4th and 5th.

During the two-day sale, Indian travellers will be able to apply for visas to a wide range of popular destinations, including the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya, and Taiwan, among others, for just ₹1. Additionally, appointment bookings for countries requiring in-person visits, such as the United States and select Schengen nations, will also be available at just ₹1.

According to a report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller, Indian applicants collectively lost over ₹664 crore in non-refundable visa fees across various countries in 2024 alone. This staggering figure highlights the financial strain often associated with international travel planning.

“Atlys was created to eliminate friction from the visa process. With the One Way Out Sale, we are taking that mission even further,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer, Atlys. “For the first time, travellers can get visas at a price that feels impossible. We want to challenge what people expect from this industry and prove that global travel can be truly within reach,” he added.

In the past 60 days, the company observed an increase in search queries across a diverse range of destinations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the UK, and the UAE, with growth ranging between 18 percent and 44 percent compared to the preceding period. This has primarily emerged from users in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, driven largely by Gen Z and millennials. A substantial portion of this rising interest comes from first-time travellers.

Against this backdrop, Nahta added, “We anticipate the strongest demand for UAE visas during the sale, followed closely by the UK. Urban millennials and Gen Z from metro cities are likely to drive the most traffic.”

The ₹1 visa sale is aimed at encouraging more users to explore travel options. The pricing strategy is designed to reduce cost-related hesitation among first-time or price-sensitive travellers. Similar to how seasonal discounts drive adoption in other industries, this initiative targets individuals who may be uncertain about international travel, highlighted the company in its statement.