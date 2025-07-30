Meta elevates Ankit Rihal to Head - Global Partnerships, India

ADVERTISEMENT
Ankit Rihal, who led Meta as head - public figures and creator partnerships, has been elevated to head - global partnerships, India. In his previous role, Rihal managed high-impact relationships across entertainment, sports, fashion, and music, shaping the creator economy at scale.
At Meta, he conceptualised and launched digital initiatives such as #SocialForGood, #LiveInYourLivingRoom, and Born on Instagram—and was also part of the team that launched flagship products like Reels, Instagram Stories, and Threads.
Rihal began his career at Reliance Big Entertainment's Jump Games as manager - partner alliances, and then joined Sony Entertainment as manager - digital and new media. As the former director - product management, he was appointed by Meta in the department of entertainment partnerships, India.
At Reliance Big Entertainment, Rihal was responsible for partner engagement, and worked with partners like Cartoon Network etc. for content planning, launch and promotions of their IP’s, and also signing up new partners for the content aggregation and distribution in India.
