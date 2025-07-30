India Post embarks on tech-driven transformation to become premier public logistics platform

In a significant step toward modernising one of India’s most enduring public institutions, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, on July 29, chaired a high-level review of the Mail Operations, Parcel Operations, and Business Strategy divisions of the Department of Posts.

The strategic review is part of a broader reform agenda of the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DONER).

This initiative aims to reposition India Post as a technology-driven, citizen-centric logistics and e-commerce enabler.

The Minister noted that this transformation is not merely a modernisation effort but a fundamental reimagining of India Post’s role in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“India Post’s unmatched physical footprint must now be complemented by cutting-edge digital capabilities. This transformation is about scale, speed, and service for every Indian—from the remotest village to the busiest metropolitan area,” he said.

India Post is currently undergoing a comprehensive, technology-driven transformation under the IT 2.0 framework. This initiative is part of a strategic roadmap aimed at positioning India Post as a strong competitor in the logistics industry, especially in the rapidly expanding e-commerce parcel delivery sector.

During the review, the Minister was informed about the upgrades designed to introduce real-time track and trace capabilities, customised services for bulk customers, electronic proof of delivery, OTP-based authentication, digital payments, and open API integration.

“These enhancements must enable India Post to offer seamless, end-to-end logistics services comparable to those of leading market players,” said Dr. Pemmasani while addressing the briefing. The Minister also called for the reinvention of India’s oldest delivery service to meet the demands of a new era by leveraging technology-enabled services.

Officials have informed the Minister that more than 86,000 post offices are currently using the new application. By August 4, 2025, the entire network of approximately 165,000 post offices will have migrated to the new platform.

In line with industry best practices, the Department has introduced centralized delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated Delivery Centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices. These Delivery Centres will enable the Department to offer flexible delivery services, including Sunday and holiday deliveries, as well as morning and evening delivery options. A total of 344 Delivery Centres have been launched nationwide during Phase 1.

One of the core pillars of this transformation is the integration of India Post’s systems with major national digital commerce ecosystems. According to officials, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable wallet-based prepaid bookings, centralized order tracking, and automated reconciliation with ONDC’s accounting systems.

Through its collaboration with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Post will provide API-driven automated pricing and centralized dashboards for payment tracking and cash-on-delivery (COD) settlements, they said.

Since 2024, a series of reforms have been implemented in India Post under the leadership of Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region.. To drive this transformation, India Post has on-boarded a dedicated data analytics team working with IT 2.0 to enhance operational efficiency through route optimization, smart sorting, and demand forecasting. The focus is also on data-driven revenue generation, positioning India Post as a modern logistics force aligned with India’s digital economy vision.