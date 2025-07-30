HEINEKEN sets up its first Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT
TeamLease Digital, is supporting HEINEKEN in establishing its first Global Capability Center (GCC) in the Asia-Pacific region, located in Hyderabad. The new center is expected to further strengthen HEINEKEN’s global capabilities.
TeamLease Digital is supporting the initiative by providing staffing and talent services, enabling HEINEKEN to pool selected support roles to deliver faster and more consistent services to its global operations.
TeamLease Digital is executing on-the-ground workforce implementation through its local talent networks, domain knowledge, and operational capabilities.
This development reflects the growing trend of global enterprises choosing India not only for scale, but also for innovation and strategic capabilities. HEINEKEN joins a growing list of multinational corporations leveraging India’s digital ecosystem to drive global growth and operational excellence.
Ákos Magyari, Director HEINEKEN Business Services, stated the company’s strong commitment to use India as a strategic delivery and transformation hub. “HEINEKEN Business Services India is an addition to HEINEKEN’s existing global network of connected hubs that will provide essential services and capabilities to Operating Companies within HEINEKEN. The business services network plays an important part in HEINEKEN’s EVERGREEN strategy.”
Neeti Sharma – CEO, TeamLease Digital shares, “We are delighted to partner with HEINEKEN on this landmark initiative. As more global enterprises choose India to accelerate their transformation journeys, TeamLease Digital remains committed to delivering compliant, scalable workforce solutions that enable our clients to build high-performing capability centers. Our collaboration with HEINEKEN reflects not only our shared vision for operational excellence but also the power of India’s talent ecosystem to fuel innovation and growth.”