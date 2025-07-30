ONDC appoints Sunil J. Singhi as Independent Director

ADVERTISEMENT
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Sunil J. Singhi as an Independent Director on its board.
Singhi brings with him a wealth of experience in policy-making, business leadership and community empowerment. His appointment is poised to further ONDC’s vision of fostering an inclusive, open, and equitable digital commerce environment across the country.
Singhi currently serves as the Chairman of the National Traders’ Welfare Board and has over the years played pivotal roles in both government and community-led initiatives. He has previously held significant leadership positions, including Vice Chairman of the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation and Chairman of the Gujarat Labour Welfare Board.
He was also a Director at FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Limited and notably, the first Jain representative on the National Commission for Minorities, Government of India.
His initiatives have included large-scale implementation of educational, livelihood, skill development, and welfare schemes aimed at transforming the lives of workers and traders, particularly in underserved regions.
As ONDC scales to serve millions of businesses across India, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural markets, Singhi’s deep connect with grassroots enterprises and his understanding of the nuances of regional commerce will be instrumental. His appointment reaffirms ONDC’s dedication to building a network that is not only technologically robust but also socially responsive and representative of the diverse voices of Bharat.