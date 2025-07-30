Centre empanels 8 influencer agencies, outreach spend still at zero

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday revealed that it has empaneled eight influencer marketing agencies for outreach via social media, but has not incurred any expenditure yet on engaging influencers.
In a written response to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan confirmed that interactions between Union Ministers and social media influencers have been taking place under the broader ambit of MyGov collaborations.
“MyGov is a citizen engagement platform aimed at disseminating government information and encouraging participatory governance,” said Dr. Murugan. “Engagements with stakeholders—including influencer-led content—are part of these outreach efforts.”
Responding to a question raised by Dr. Bachhav Shobha Dinesh, the Minister said that the government had issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ) on March 7, 2023, inviting influencer marketing agencies to be empaneled with MyGov. Following a formal selection process, eight agencies were empaneled.
However, Dr. Murugan emphasized that “till date, no expenditure has been incurred for engaging any social media influencer.” The Ministry did not share names of individual influencers or agencies, nor did it provide a breakdown of any projected or planned spending.
The government's move to empanel influencer agencies reflects an intent to modernize public outreach and directly engage younger, digital-savvy audiences through platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Still, the admission of zero spending indicates a cautious or nascent phase of implementation.
This comes at a time when political messaging and digital visibility are increasingly shaping public opinion, with both government and opposition parties leveraging social media as a critical tool for communication.