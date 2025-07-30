Apple launches ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’ in India, deepens retail push

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple is taking its online retail experience in India to the next level with the launch of ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’, a new service that allows customers to connect with an Apple expert via a secure, one-way video call. The virtual experience enables Indian shoppers to explore the latest Apple products — including the iPhone 16 lineup — and get personalised guidance on features, trade-in options, financing plans, and more, all from the comfort of home.
India is only the second country globally to receive this offering, a move that underscores Apple’s deepening investment in the Indian market. The country has seen a surge in digital shopping and tech adoption, making it a key growth market for Apple’s retail and online strategy.
“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for.”
The feature builds on Apple’s recent India retail initiatives — earlier this year, the company launched the Apple Store app in the country, offering a more personalised shopping and support experience. With this new video-based service, Apple aims to make high-touch customer support more accessible, regardless of location.
By combining virtual retail with expert guidance, Apple is clearly betting on convenience, localisation, and personalisation to win over India’s growing base of tech-savvy consumers.