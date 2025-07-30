No tsunami threat to India after massive quake hits Russia's Kamchatka coast

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) confirmed Wednesday that there is no tsunami threat to India's eastern or western coasts following a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the East Coast of Kamchatka, Russia, PTI reported.
In a bulletin issued from its base in Pragati Nagar, Hyderabad, the ITEWC under the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) stated: "Based on pre-run model scenarios, there is no threat to India."
The quake, which struck early Wednesday in Russia's Far East, was initially reported as magnitude 8.0 and is among the strongest recorded globally in recent years.
It caused small tsunami waves in parts of Japan and Alaska, and triggered tsunami alerts across large portions of the Pacific - including Hawaii, North and Central America, and island nations stretching to New Zealand.
However, India remained unaffected due to the geographic location of the seismic activity and prevailing oceanic conditions. The ITEWC also mentioned that no further bulletins would be issued unless new data emerges, the report added.
