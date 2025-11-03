Patanjali Foods Q2 profit jumps 67% to Rs 516 cr as ad spend rises to 2% of revenue

ADVERTISEMENT
Patanjali Foods Ltd reported strong growth in profit and revenue for the second quarter of FY26.
The FMCG major posted a 67% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 516.69 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 308.58 crore in the same quarter last year.
The maker of the ‘Doodh’ biscuit brand recorded total income of Rs 9,850.06 crore during July–September FY26, up from Rs 8,132.76 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating revenue rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 9,798.83 crore from Rs 8,101.56 crore in Q2 FY25.
“With continued expansion in the Oil Palm Plantation segment, the area under cultivation crossed 1 lakh hectares in September 2025,” the Haridwar-based firm said in a statement.
Of the total revenue, the edible oils segment contributed the most at Rs 6971.6 crore during Q2 FY26, followed by FMCG at Rs 2914.2 crore and wind turbine power generation at Rs 13.3 crore. Revenue from the biscuits and confectionery category stood at Rs 500 crore, registering a 16.47% year-on-year growth. Its Rs 1,000-crore biscuit brand, ‘Doodh’, generated sales of Rs 360.51 crore in Q2 FY26. Cow ghee sales came in at Rs 447.51 crore in Q2 FY26, while the skincare category recorded Rs 163.07 crore and the home-care segment Rs 84.63 crore.
The company marginally increased its advertising and promotional spending sequentially, accounting for 2% of revenue from operations in Q2 FY26. In Q1 FY26, ad spending stood at 0.72% of revenue.
On GST slab revisions, the company said roughly 55% of its FMCG portfolio is expected to benefit as product prices have been significantly reduced.
Patanjali Foods is present in 35 countries, with export turnover of Rs 91.03 crore.