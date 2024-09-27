DNPA backs World News Day: "Choose Truth" is this year's theme

ADVERTISEMENT
The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) has officially announced its support for World News Day, set to be celebrated on September 28. This global initiative highlights the crucial role of journalism in nurturing informed societies, with this year's theme, "Choose Truth," underscoring the commitment to factual reporting.
In a statement, the DNPA addressed the pressing challenges posed by misinformation in the digital landscape, advocating for a renewed focus on transparency and integrity in news reporting.
"World News Day is a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in shaping an informed public," said Sujata Gupta, Secretary General of DNPA.
With participation from over 600 media organizations worldwide, this event aims to reaffirm the industry's dedication to delivering verified news in the face of a growing tide of fake news. The DNPA, representing India's leading news publishers - including India Today, The Indian Express, Dainik Jagran, Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar, Amar Ujala, Network18, Hindustan Times, and Malayala Manorama - continues to champion the strengthening of the digital news ecosystem in India.
As sensationalized headlines spread misinformation rapidly, the DNPA calls on both journalists and citizens to prioritize facts in their reporting and consumption of news, ensuring that truth remains at the forefront of journalism.