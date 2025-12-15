Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman sizes up AI rivals, calls Elon Musk a bulldozer and praises Sam Altman’s ambition

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has shared his views on key figures shaping the global artificial intelligence industry, including xAI chief Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, offering candid assessments of their leadership styles and influence.

Speaking to Bloomberg in a recent interview, Suleyman was asked to describe Musk in a single word and said he viewed him as a bulldozer. He explained that Musk demonstrates what he described as near superhuman abilities to bend reality to his will and has built an extraordinary track record of attempting and often achieving what appears impossible, albeit with a distinct set of values. Suleyman added that he appreciated Musk’s unfiltered approach and willingness to speak his mind openly.

During the interview, Suleyman also spoke about the importance of government oversight in artificial intelligence, stating that regulation plays a necessary role in society. He informed Bloomberg that while such views can be controversial in Silicon Valley, he believes regulation has historically helped improve most technologies rather than hinder them.

Turning to OpenAI chief Sam Altman, Suleyman spoke positively about his leadership and described him as courageous. He said Altman has been expanding OpenAI’s data centre footprint at an aggressive pace and could ultimately emerge as one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation. Suleyman stated that Altman has already achieved a great deal and noted that OpenAI is now building data centres faster than almost anyone else in the sector, adding that if this strategy succeeds, it could have a dramatic impact on the industry.

Suleyman, who co-founded DeepMind alongside Demis Hassabis, also reflected on his relationship with his former colleague. While Hassabis has continued to lead DeepMind following its acquisition by Google, Suleyman has pursued a separate path, eventually joining Microsoft. Despite this, he said he remains in contact with Hassabis and recently congratulated him on the launch of Google’s Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro models.

Describing Hassabis, Suleyman said he regarded him as a great scientist, thinker and polymath who has made repeated and significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence. He added that they began as close friends, worked together daily for a decade, and that he learned a great deal from Hassabis, for whom he continues to hold deep respect.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 5:05 PM