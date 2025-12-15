Inside Noida's OTT piracy bust | Unilever CEO on tapping influencer power | IndiGo crisis: Supreme Court declines plea

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
10,000+ subscribers, adult content and ₹30 cr revenue: Inside Noida’s global OTT piracy bust
The accused posed as authorised representatives of leading streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, HBO, Hulu, JioCinema, Voot Select, and MX Player.
MeitY backs DPIIT’s hybrid framework on use of copyrighted content for AI training
Proposed model calls for blanket licensing and revenue-linked royalties for creators, while shielding early-stage AI developers from compliance burden.
‘Big brands can become suspicious,’ Unilever’s CEO says, as FMCG firm taps 300,000 influencers
Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez likened brand discovery to choosing a restaurant: increasingly guided by ratings, reviews and peer validation rather than advertising claims.
Omnicom signals tighter return-to-office norms as IPG merger reshapes workforce policies
Updated in-office policy says attendance requirements will rise beyond three days a week over time, with US staff facing pay, promotion and disciplinary consequences for non-compliance.
IndiGo crisis: Supreme Court declines plea, points to ongoing High Court proceedings
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea concerning the widespread disruption caused by delays and cancellations of IndiGo flights, noting that the issue is already under consideration before the Delhi High Court, reported Bar and Bench.
Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.