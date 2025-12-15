JioStar names G R Arun Kumar CFO

JioStar has appointed G R Arun Kumar as its Chief Financial Officer, bolstering its senior leadership as the company sharpens its focus on financial agility, disciplined growth and long-term resilience, the company informed.

Arun Kumar brings nearly three decades of experience spanning finance, strategy and operations. In his new role, he will lead JioStar’s finance and commercial functions and work closely with the Board, chief executive officers and senior business leaders to support growth, profitability and financial discipline, the company stated.

He joins JioStar from the Welspun Group, where he served as Group Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy, overseeing finance, planning, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and investor relations. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles at Unilever, Vedanta, General Electric and OLA, gaining experience across India and international markets, the company said.

The appointment was announced by JioStar vice chairman Uday Shankar.

