Publicis Groupe appoints Atique Kazi as CEO of Performics India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Atique Kazi as Chief Executive Officer of Performics India, alongside a leadership elevation within Publicis Media, as the group strengthens its focus on performance-led digital and media capabilities in India.

Kazi will head Performics India, Publicis Groupe’s performance marketing agency, and will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia. The appointment comes as Performics continues to expand its work across search, programmatic, data and commerce-led marketing.

In a parallel move, Publicis Media has elevated Gautam Surath to Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, where he will lead a newly formed team focused on scaling capabilities across Influence, Data & Analytics, Search, Commerce, Programmatic and Martech. Over the next few months, Surath will also support the transition as Kazi takes charge at Performics India.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said, “Atique’s appointment marks an important evolution for Performics India. His experience in scaling digital ecosystems will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our performance and media capabilities. Gautam’s elevation to lead Strategy & Transformation further reinforces our focus on integrating media, data, AI and commerce across the Groupe.”

Surath, who has been associated with Performics India’s growth over the years, will now shift to a broader mandate across Publicis Media India.

Reflecting on his new role, Gautam Surath said, “As I step into this role, my focus will be on strengthening the Groupe’s capabilities across data, influence, technology and performance. These areas are increasingly central to how clients drive growth, and my priority will be to bring greater integration and clarity across our offerings. I also look forward to supporting Atique during the transition.”

Kazi brings over two decades of experience across digital media, technology and data-led marketing, working with brands on programmatic and platform-driven transformation.

Speaking on his appointment, Atique Kazi said, “Performics India is at a stage where data, technology and creativity are converging. I look forward to working with the teams to build solutions that deliver meaningful outcomes for clients and to contribute to the next phase of Performics’ growth within Publicis Groupe.”

Performics India is part of Publicis Groupe’s global performance marketing network, offering services across search, analytics, commerce and programmatic media. The leadership changes come as agency networks increasingly reorganise leadership structures to align media, data and technology offerings with evolving client requirements.

Publicis Media has not outlined immediate changes to client mandates or market expansion plans following the appointments.

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 4:18 PM