Westlife Foodworld appoints Shardul Doshi as CFO

Westlife Foodworld, the franchise operator of McDonald’s restaurants in west and south India, on Monday announced the appointment of Shardul Doshi as its Chief Financial Officer.

The announcement comes as the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs 27.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with Rs 35 lakh in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 3.6% year-on-year to Rs 637.48 crore, up from Rs 615.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Total income, which includes other income, rose 4.5% to Rs 652.55 crore during the July–September period.

(More details awaited)

First Published on Dec 15, 2025 5:38 PM