Bengaluru Uber driver studying tech tutorials wins praise after passenger shares viral post

A Bengaluru Uber driver has captured the internet’s attention after a well-known tech educator shared a motivational encounter during a routine ride. Kunal Kushwaha, a popular figure in the tech education space, posted on X about how his driver informed him that he had downloaded all of Kushwaha’s coding and technology tutorials and had been diligently studying them in hopes of moving into a career in tech.

Just Bangalore things, my Uber driver told me he’s downloaded all my tutorials and is studying those to get into tech.



Good people, good vibes. I’ll be back next year. pic.twitter.com/jHKLnbO0lS — Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) November 19, 2025

Kushwaha stated that the exchange left him feeling uplifted and appreciative of the city’s positive spirit, noting that the interaction embodied the energy and ambition Bengaluru is known for. He remarked that the experience reinforced his intention to return to the city next year.

The post drew a strong response online, with many users praising the driver’s determination and reflecting on the city’s reputation for fostering aspiration in unexpected ways. One user commented on the difficulty of staying motivated despite having access to resources, while balancing work and family pressures. Another user described the story as deeply motivating, acknowledging the effort the driver was putting in to transition into the tech sector.

The viral moment has since been widely shared, celebrated as yet another example of Bengaluru’s unique ecosystem where opportunity and ambition frequently intersect.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 11:23 AM