Mid-senior hiring weakens, IT, retail drive growth; freshers gain 5%: Foundit

Hiring activity for mid- to senior-level talent slowed in October 2025 even as overall demand stayed stronger year-on-year, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker.

Recruitment for professionals with 4–6 years of experience fell 4% month-on-month (MoM), while hiring for those with 7–10 years declined 5%, 11–15 years dipped 2%, and professionals with over 15 years’ experience saw a 1% drop. In contrast, hiring for freshers (0–3 years) grew 5% during the same period.

Overall, India’s employment activity dipped 5% MoM following the festive surge but remained 17% higher compared to last year. According to Anupama Bhimrajka, VP Marketing, the market is shifting “from volume hiring to value hiring,” with specialised skills in AI, healthcare, and energy commanding premium demand.

Among industries, retail led hiring growth with an 8% MoM and 56% annual increase, followed by media and entertainment at 5% MoM and 30% YoY, and printing and packaging at 3% MoM and 7% YoY. Finance and accounting roles saw the highest demand at 5% MoM and 24% YoY due to taxation and compliance cycles, while hospitality and creative fields rose marginally on festive demand.

On an annual basis, IT remained the strongest sector, posting 46% growth driven by AI/ML, software development, and cybersecurity roles, alongside strong hiring in senior management (42% YoY) and HR and admin (28% YoY).

Regionally, Bengaluru was the fastest-growing market with 2% MoM and 18% YoY growth due to tech and retail hiring, Kochi expanded modestly, Mumbai remained largely stable, Vadodara recorded the steepest monthly decline, and Delhi-NCR faced a slowdown due to weaker post-festive recruitment in manufacturing and logistics.

