Sundar Pichai says AI could one day take over a CEO’s job, including his own

Sundar Pichai has acknowledged that artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly enough to potentially handle complex decision-making roles — including that of a Chief Executive Officer. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Google chief spoke about the accelerating capabilities of AI and addressed whether the technology could eventually replace someone in his position. He stated that the work of a CEO may, in fact, be among the easier roles for an AI system to carry out in the future.

Pichai said people will need to adapt as AI transforms the job market, noting that the technology will eliminate some roles while evolving and shifting others. He emphasised that no individual or organisation will be untouched by the current AI wave, adding that even Google is not immune to its impact.

He cautioned that the industry risks “overshooting” in its investment cycles, drawing a parallel to the early days of the internet when excessive investment occurred despite the technology ultimately proving profound. He said he expects AI to follow a similar trajectory, marked by both rational advancements and periods of irrational exuberance.

On Google’s preparedness, Pichai highlighted that the company is equipped to navigate market volatility due to its full stack of AI technologies. However, he also warned that AI models remain prone to errors and should not be solely relied upon for accurate information, pointing out that this is why users continue to turn to Google Search and other products designed to offer more grounded results.

Pichai reiterated that the coming years will bring significant transition as AI reshapes industries, reinforcing that the technology’s evolution will be wide-ranging and unavoidable.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 12:05 PM