Global Ads Spotlight: A Handshake and a deal - how Mercado Libre reinvented Black Friday marketing in Brazil

As the holiday shopping season looms, few events command the commercial frenzy of Black Friday. In South America, the annual retail bonanza has evolved into something resembling a cultural phenomenon, a high-stakes contest of consumer attention and brand creativity. This year, one company found a way to rise above the seasonal clutter, by focusing on a simple, time-honored gesture: the handshake.
Mercado Libre, the Argentina-based online marketplace, launched an inventive campaign in Brazil called “Handshake Hunt.” The concept was as unorthodox as it was effective: turn televised handshakes into exclusive discount deals.
Partnering with Globo TV, Brazil’s second-largest television network, Mercado Libre deployed artificial intelligence to scan live programming for moments when two characters shook hands. Each handshake, regardless of the context or time of day, triggered the creation of a unique QR code, which viewers could scan for a limited-time voucher.
The campaign’s reach was expansive. Through Globo’s broad programming slate, the initiative touched an estimated 70 million viewers. Over the course of a month, more than 2,000 handshakes were identified and transformed into interactive shopping incentives.
The strategy proved fertile ground for online engagement. Viewers began tagging the brand on social media whenever they spotted a handshake onscreen, encouraging a wave of user-generated content and real-time marketing amplification.
In an era where many brands fall back on recycled playbooks during major retail events, Mercado Libre’s experiment with “Handshake Hunt” demonstrated how technology and cultural observation can combine to deliver fresh engagement. The results were tangible: a notable year-over-year increase in sales, and international recognition at the Cannes Lions 2024, where the campaign earned a Grand Prix in the Media category.
By turning a universal gesture into a retail experience, Mercado Libre didn’t just sell more products, it told a story about innovation, relevance, and the enduring power of a well-timed connection.