Ipsos confirms talks with Kantar Media over potential $1 billion acquisition

French market research firm Ipsos announced on Monday that it is in discussions with London-based Kantar Media over a potential acquisition. This confirmation follows a Reuters report last Friday suggesting Ipsos is preparing a binding offer for Kantar's TV ratings data division.
While Ipsos cautioned in its statement that "there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made," industry sources indicate the deal could exceed 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).
The acquisition would mark a significant move for Ipsos, which is globally recognized for its consumer market research and election polls, and has a market value of 1.9 billion euros.
Kantar Media is jointly owned by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and advertising conglomerate WPP (WPP.L), holding stakes of 60% and 40%, respectively.
Analysts at Citi noted that Kantar is treated as an "investment" by WPP, and any deal would likely raise questions about returns for shareholders.
Despite the potential for growth through this acquisition, Ipsos' shares fell over 2% by 0815 GMT on Monday, reaching their lowest price in more than a year.