NCRTC puts exclusive in-train and station advertising rights for Namo Bharat up for auction

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated a major tender for exclusive advertising rights along the high-traffic Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The contract, set for a 10-year term, covers both station premises and the train interiors, leveraging the route’s high-density alignment through Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

The tender includes a substantial and diverse inventory designed to maximize brand visibility across the 82-kilometre route:

Indoor Station Space: Approximately 1,800 square metres of static advertising space is available across key stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Modinagar North and South, Meerut Central, Begumpul, and Modipuram.

Digital Zones: Additional digital display inventory has been specifically identified at the high-integration hubs of Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad.

In-Train Rights: The license covers advertising on 16 Namo Bharat trainsets and 9 Meerut Metro trainsets.

Format Variety: Brands will have access to multiple formats, including fixed panels, digital screens, overhead grab handles, seat headrests, glass panels, and luggage racks.

The corridor is designed with a strong focus on multi-modal integration, with stations like Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan providing direct, seamless connectivity to the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, ISBT, and local city buses, ensuring maximum commuter visibility.

Furthermore, the NCRTC is implementing a unique operational arrangement where the Meerut Metro services will utilize the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat corridor. This integration, officials noted, significantly expands the commuter base accessible to advertisers. Stations like Begumpul, situated in the heart of Meerut's market district, will be shared by both systems, effectively increasing the available advertising inventory.

Since its launch in October 2023, the Namo Bharat corridor has recorded over 1.88 crore passenger journeys, with ridership expected to grow as the remaining sections move towards full operational status.

