Employee claims sudden firing followed by aggressive equipment demands sparked confusion

The individual insisted they intended to return everything promptly and professionally, but said the company’s approach felt tone-deaf, given the timing and their pre-approved absence.

A Reddit post describing an abrupt firing followed by a barrage of demands for office equipment return within 24 hours has prompted widespread discussion about workplace practices and employer behaviour. In the account, shared by an anonymous user, the individual detailed being dismissed without prior warning, documented performance concerns or clear reasoning, stating that leadership only referred vaguely to issues of “fit” and “timelines” and were unable to provide examples when asked.

The employee said the decision came as a shock, particularly after having recently completed a major project successfully, contributing to a client renewal and receiving public praise from company leadership. They added that they enjoyed working with their colleagues and routinely acknowledged their efforts, making the sudden dismissal even more disorienting.

The situation escalated the very next day when the Redditor’s inbox and phone were flooded with messages from the company’s sole HR representative, all demanding the dimensions of the equipment that needed to be returned. The user said these were not simple reminders but repeated emails, missed calls and even a direct message from the company owner requesting a conversation that same afternoon.

The confusion was compounded by the fact that the employee had already taken scheduled paid time off and was out of reach in the desert when the communications began. They stated that the company continued messaging as though they were deliberately ignoring them, while they were still processing the sudden termination and found the urgency over equipment disproportionate and insensitive.

The individual insisted they intended to return everything promptly and professionally, but said the company’s approach felt tone-deaf, given the timing and their pre-approved absence. The post has garnered significant engagement on Reddit, with users sharing similar experiences and weighing in on possible explanations. Some suggested that firms often become extremely focused on asset recovery immediately after a termination, while others speculated that the combination of an abrupt firing and frantic follow-ups could indicate internal disorganisation or legal anxiety within the company.

Several commenters advised the poster to request a prepaid shipping label for the return, while others urged them not to treat the employer’s demands as a priority, arguing that the company had shown little regard for the employee’s situation.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 2:04 PM