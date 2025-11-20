US Entrepreneur celebrates Indian-origin employee’s 40 years of service with $40,000 award

She spoke about how Singh originally worked for her father, Bob King, the first franchise owner, and informed that many members of the current staff had been part of that early team.

An Indian-origin McDonald’s employee in Massachusetts received an exceptional tribute for completing 40 years of service, as franchise owner Lindsay Wallin marked the milestone with a red-carpet welcome, a limousine arrival and a $40,000 cheque. Wallin, who owns nine outlets across the region, stated that celebrating Balbir Singh’s four-decade journey was important to her entire team, adding that he had helped shape the heart and soul of the organisation since joining shortly after arriving in the United States in 1985.

As per a report by the local publication Daily Item, she spoke about how Singh originally worked for her father, Bob King, the first franchise owner, and informed that many members of the current staff had been part of that early team. Wallin stated that her father had always aimed to build a family rather than just a business, and she expressed pride in continuing that legacy. She highlighted Singh’s work ethic, explaining that he now runs four of the nine restaurants with excellence, humility and an unwavering focus on people, and she emphasised that he supports the wider team beyond day-to-day operations.

Reflecting on his early years, Singh stated that he began as part of the kitchen crew, worked in the back and tried to learn every aspect of the job. Over time, he climbed the ranks to become a supervisor overseeing a large workforce. Wallin added that she admired his embrace of the company motto “Why not?”, noting that his willingness to try new things and push for improvement had opened opportunities for many employees.

Singh received a service award, a commemorative “One in Eight” jacket and the $40,000 cheque in recognition of his long-standing contribution.

