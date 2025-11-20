UFO Moviez secures exclusive ad rights for Miraj Cinemas’ 239 screens

UFO Moviez, an in-cinema advertising network in India, has entered into a strategic alliance with Miraj Cinemas to secure exclusive advertising rights across the exhibitor’s network of 239 screens.

With this partnership, UFO Moviez will expand its total cinema advertising footprint to over 4,000 screens, further strengthening its position as the country’s largest integrator of on-screen cinema inventory. The collaboration is likely to boost UFO’s multiplex screen portfolio to more than 2,500 screens, boosting its position in multiplex advertising network.

The partnership combines Miraj Cinemas’ nationwide exhibition presence with UFO Moviez’s advertising and marketing expertise, enabling brands to leverage a wider and more strategic network across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

“This collaboration provides us with access to 239 additional multiplex screens, significantly strengthening our reach across key markets. It marks an important milestone and enables us to deliver even greater value, scale, and impact to our advertising partners,” said Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO, UFO Moviez.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 1:43 PM