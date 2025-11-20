PVR Inox expands in Delhi with six-screen cinema under asset-light model

PVR Inox Limited on Thursday announced the launch of a new six-screen multiplex at Eleganté Unity One Mall in New Delhi, introduced under its asset-light cinema model, where capital expenditure is jointly shared by the developer and the exhibitor. This is the second cinema to be developed under PVR INOX Cinemagic’s asset-light format.

The multiplex operator said it will continue building scale using both asset-light and FOCO (Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated) expansion routes. So far in 2025, 16 screens across four cinemas have been added under the FOCO model, where the developer fully invests in capex and PVR Inox operates the cinema through a management-fee arrangement.

The newly launched cinema has 792 seats across six screens, featuring two Luxe auditoriums, one P[XL] screen, and three mainstream screens, all equipped with 4K laser projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and recliner seating.

“We are delighted to introduce luxury cinema to Pitampura for the first time. Our aim was to create a space where guests can indulge in comfort, exceptional food, and thoughtful design,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox Limited.

In Q2 FY25, the company reported its highest quarterly footfall in eight quarters at 44.5 million, up 15% year-on-year. Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,843 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 327 crore and profit after tax at Rs 127 crore, significantly higher than the same period last year. Net debt stood at Rs 619 crore as of September 2025, the lowest since the PVR–INOX merger, aided by stronger cash flows and disciplined capital allocation.

Bijli added that PVR Inox has so far signed 132 screens under capital-light expansion, including 44 FOCO screens and 88 under asset-light agreements.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 2:43 PM