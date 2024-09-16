Noise and Zepto join forces for 10-minute gadget deliveries

Gaurav Khatri, CEO and Co-founder of Noise, has announced an exciting new partnership with quick commerce platform Zepto, aimed at delivering tech essentials to consumers in just 10 minutes.
Taking the announcement on LinkedIn, Khatri expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating it was designed with the needs of today's fast-paced lifestyle in mind.
Featuring a 1m 02s duration advertisement, Khatri highlighted common scenarios where having immediate access to gadgets is essential: "Maybe you've got a business meeting in the next 30 minutes, and your earbuds just stopped working. You're on a trip, ready to kick-start your health journey, but forgot to pack your smartwatch to track your progress. Or perhaps it's your friend's birthday, and you need a last-minute gift that makes an impression." With this partnership, users can now solve these dilemmas with ease.
This collaboration highlights Noise's commitment to convenience and innovation, ensuring customers can stay connected with cutting-edge tech, even on short notice. This delivery service promises a range of Noise products available for ultra-fast delivery, catering to the needs of those constantly on the move.