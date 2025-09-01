DTDC bets on quick commerce, tech investments to drive ecommerce surge

ADVERTISEMENT
Courier and logistics major DTDC Express is making an aggressive push into rapid commerce, positioning the segment as the next big growth driver of its business. The company expects e-commerce, including rapid delivery services, to account for nearly half of its overall revenue within the next three years, up from around 16% currently, PTI reported.
Speaking to PTI, DTDC CEO Abhishek Chakraborty said the company is doubling down on faster fulfilment as consumers demand quicker, more reliable delivery options. “Rapid commerce sits between traditional logistics and 10-minute quick commerce. It’s about providing brands with a faster yet sustainable solution that scales across metros as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” he said.
Earlier this month, DTDC formally launched Raftaar, its rapid commerce vertical, promising deliveries in as little as 4–6 hours. To support the rollout, the company plans to open 125 dark stores over the next three quarters, adding to its current 25 facilities across seven cities. A capex of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for FY26, matching the company’s investment in the previous year.
DTDC’s shift comes against the backdrop of India’s e-commerce boom. A whitepaper released by DTDC and Boston Consulting Group notes that India’s online retail gross merchandise value has crossed $80 billion and is growing at 20% annually. Same-day delivery, in particular, is set to become a $15 billion market by 2030, while rapid commerce is expanding at over 45% annually—twice China’s pace.
Chakraborty underlined that technology will be at the heart of DTDC’s expansion. “Over 55% of our capex goes into tech—AI, generative AI, machine learning. That’s even more critical to me than physical infrastructure. Long term, 20–25% of our investments will be tech-led,” he said.
Read More: DTDC enters rapid commerce, launches 2-4 hour & same-day delivery with first dark store in Bengaluru
Currently, DTDC’s business is split between classic domestic parcels (63%), e-commerce (16%), and international e-commerce (21%). Within the next 2–3 years, the company expects e-commerce and rapid commerce combined to make up 50% of its business, reshaping its revenue profile.
“As India’s economy grows 6.5–7% annually, the express industry should expand at 2–2.5 times that rate. We see rapid commerce as a cornerstone of that growth,” Chakraborty said, framing the pivot as part of DTDC’s Vision 2030 strategy.