Festive Hiring: Meesho creates 12 lakh seasonal jobs, 70% from tier 3 & 4 cities

Ahead of the festive season, Meesho has announced the enablement of around 12 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network, with more than 70% of these coming from tier 3 and tier 4 regions. This represents about 40% increase in seasonal jobs compared to last year.

This year, Meesho’s sellers have hired approx. 5.5 lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season. They are providing short and comprehensive training sessions to equip them in various capacities, including, sorting, manufacturing and packaging.

Moreover, sellers have also undertaken additional preparations, such as introducing new products and venturing into new categories, curating festive collections, and conducting inventory checks to fulfil increased customer demands.

Meesho continues to work with prominent third-party logistics (3PL) providers. These logistics partnerships along with Valmo have helped generate around 6.7 lakh seasonal job opportunities, a 90% growth over last year’s festive season hiring in logistics. The roles will largely involve first-mile, middle-mile and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading and handling returns.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho said “The festive season is when many Indian households place their trust in e-commerce. In anticipation of this peak period, we have created over 12 lakh seasonal opportunities, with a significant share emerging from India’s tier-3 cities. By empowering Indian businesses, manufacturers, and logistics partners, our focus remains clear, to make e-commerce inclusive and accessible for every stakeholder.”