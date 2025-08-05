WPP signs MoU with MIB-led IICT; aims to boost media and entertainment ecosystem

ADVERTISEMENT
WPP has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). The collaboration underscores WPP’s commitment to investing in India.
The partnership aims to strengthen and support India’s rapidly evolving Media and Entertainment industry, fostering innovation and nurturing the next generation of creative talent.
The collaboration between WPP and IICT will leverage IICT’s academic and research capabilities with WPP’s unparalleled industry expertise, focusing on collaboratively developing IICT’s curriculum, faculty engagement opportunities, mentorship for IICT’s start-up incubator, joint research initiatives, campus technology infrastructure planning support, as well as outreach and promotional support.
This partnership positions WPP as the first agency group to formalize such a collaboration with IICT, joining a list of technology giants like Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, Nvidia and Adobe, who have also partnered with IICT to bolster India’s creator economy.
CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India said, “By combining IICT’s academic rigor with WPP’s global industry leadership, we aim to equip the next generation of creative professionals with the skills and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.”
Ashish Kulkarni, Board Member of IICT said, "We are excited about the partnership with WPP as it will bring the best in creative, technology and media together which will help us make our institute top-notch and at par with IITs and IIMs.”
The collaboration follows IICT’s recent formal inauguration by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Government of India, and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at the newly established IICT-NFDC Campus in Mumbai.
