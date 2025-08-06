Polycab India’s Executive Director & CFO Gandharv Tongia resigns

ADVERTISEMENT
Gandharv Tongia, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Polycab India Limited, has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours on or before October 27, 2025. The resignation, submitted due to personal reasons, has been formally accepted by Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
Tongia, who has been associated with Polycab since 2018, was appointed as Executive Director & CFO for a five-year term beginning January 19, 2023, and was slated to serve until January 18, 2028. He played a key role in the company’s listing in 2019 and was instrumental in steering the company’s ongoing transformation initiative under Project Leap. In his dual role, he oversaw both financial and information technology functions for the organization.
Before joining Polycab, Tongia worked with leading Indian member firms of Big Four audit giants Ernst & Young and Deloitte Haskins and Sells, where he provided assurance and consultancy services to large corporate clients in India and abroad. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and has also completed the Professional Programme Examination from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
In his resignation letter, Tongia wrote: “Please note this letter as my formal resignation from my position of Executive Director & CFO of the Company, effective from the close of business hours on or before 27th October 2025, due to personal reasons. Thank you for the opportunity to work with the Company and for the support rendered during my tenure.”