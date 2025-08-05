As Trump slaps 25% tariff on India, desis flood internet with memes

ADVERTISEMENT
Former US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, alongside additional penalties, citing India's “strenuous and obnoxious” trade practices. The move marks a sharp escalation in trade rhetoric as Trump seeks to realign American economic priorities ahead of a potential return to office.
In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump declared, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”
Trump also criticised India’s continued arms and energy trade with Russia, America’s primary geopolitical rival. While reaffirming the bilateral relationship with India as friendly, his tone underscored frustration with what he described as unfair trade practices and strategic alignment with Russia.
In a geopolitical twist, the United States has simultaneously softened its stance towards Pakistan, signalling its intention to explore a petroleum deal with India’s neighbour, potentially leveraging Pakistan’s untapped energy reserves.
The announcement sparked a wave of memes and commentary across Indian social media, with netizens mocking the tariff hike and questioning the political motivations behind the move.
