HT Media print ad revenue soars by 17% to Rs 255 crore

HT Media company on Wednesday announced its Quarter 1 earnings for the fiscal year 2026. The media company narrowed its losses to Rs 11.37 crore in Q1 FY2026 from Rs 27.5 crore in the same period year ago period.
The revenue from operation of the company surged to Rs 412.15 crore--8.88% increase year-on-year.
HT Media revenue from print and publishing increased from Rs 298.71 crore to Rs 323.88 crore in Q1 FY26 while revenue from digital surged to Rs 56.4 crore. However, revenue from radio broadcast and entertainment declined by 11.4% to Rs 31 crore during the period.
The print ad revenue of the New-Delhi headquartered rose to Rs 255 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 219 crore--17% rise YoY. The Print-English ad revenue demonstrated 19% YoY revenue growth to Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY26. However, the circulation revenue of the overall Print segment declined 8% to Rs 51 crore YoY.
Separately, HT Media invested Rs 4.4 crore in equity shares of Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, a media research company engaged in the business of gathering and distributing news, analysis and research for business, management, investors and general public and dissemination of news through electronic media and portals. It also organizes events and trainings for the industry through conferences.
