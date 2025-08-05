Elon Musk thinks deleting Instagram 'is the only way.' Here's why

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has once again taken a swing at Meta - this time targeting Instagram. In a recent reply to a user announcing they had deleted the app for good, the Tesla and X CEO declared, "this is the only way," reinforcing his long-standing disdain for Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire.
Musk's hostility towards Meta dates back to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, when he ordered Tesla and SpaceX to delete their official Facebook pages, branding the platform "lame" and accusing it of "destroying freedom."
Over the years, he has repeatedly criticised Meta's influence over public discourse, data privacy practices, and algorithm-driven engagement.
With Instagram now in his sights, Musk's remarks tap into broader concerns about social media's effect on mental health, algorithmic manipulation, and the addictive nature of digital platforms.
The renewed attacks also come amid growing rivalry between X and Meta's Threads app - a direct competitor in the microblogging space.
Musk's relationship with Zuckerberg has been marked by public jabs, sarcastic tweets, and even tongue-in-cheek challenges to a physical cage fight.
Ironically, Musk's own platform, X, has leaned further into algorithm-powered feeds and content recommendations - features that critics say mirror Instagram's tactics.
Musk, however, insists his approach is rooted in fostering open public discourse rather than driving superficial engagement.