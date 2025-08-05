Publicis Health to acquire p-value Group

ADVERTISEMENT
Publicis Health, the data-powered health communications network, has announced its intent to acquire p-value Group, a premier full-service medical communications group serving top-tier life sciences clients. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, p-value Group is widely recognized for its scientific rigor, deep therapeutic expertise, and a team of advanced-degree professionals.
The agency is a trusted partner across the full product lifecycle, from early-stage development to commercialization.
This acquisition will position Publicis Health as the network to fuel the next generation of medical communications, which is the strategic bridge between scientific truth and commercial impact. As the life sciences industry faces rapid innovation, regulatory advancements, and increased competition, Publicis Health and p-value Group will accelerate the ability to connect data, technology, creative, therapeutic expertise and scientific integrity to shape strategy, inform decision-making, and drive outcomes-focused health results.
p-value Group will continue to be led by Founder and CEO Linda Corvari. The agency will sit within Publicis Health, strengthening the network's existing global expertise through Langland Medical and Razorfish Health, while underscoring the commitment to advancing how science is communicated across the product lifecycle.
“p-value Group has built a reputation for unmatched scientific rigor and client partnership,” said Matt McNally, Global CEO of Publicis Health. “By joining forces, we’re amplifying the value we deliver to clients by bringing greater precision, speed, and strategic alignment across medical communications. This is about scaling what works, removing barriers, and delivering smarter solutions that drive measurable impact for our clients.”
“This is more than an acquisition, it’s a strategic alignment of vision and velocity,” said Linda Corvari, PharmD, Founder and CEO of p-value Group. “Publicis Health brings the scale, innovation, and purpose to take our work even further. Together, we’re redefining what’s possible in medical communications.”
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of August 2025.