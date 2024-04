Ogilvy's Hephzibah Pathak, ITC's Anushree Ghosh, BBH India's Parikshit Bhattaccharya among Cannes Jury

Cannes Lions has today revealed the line-up of global experts selected to award the world's very best creative and effective work and benchmark excellence this June. Work from across the globe will be judged, awarded and celebrated during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, running from 17 to 21 June 2024.

The Awarding Jury represents the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, from across 54 markets – the highest number of markets ever represented on the Awarding Jury.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "We’re delighted to have a balance and breadth of expertise and global representation across our Juries. The Awarding Juries represent the global industry's leading talent from a diverse range of disciplines, and we welcome the unique perspectives they bring. We thank them for their time, dedication and care in setting the global creative benchmark for our industry.”

Marian Brannelly, Global Director of Awards, LIONS, added: "It’s exciting to see representation from four new markets this year – Armenia, Ghana, Pakistan and Panama – as well as the highest-ever representation from the Middle East and Africa. Our Jurors play a crucial role in upholding the integrity of the Lions, and we thank them for everything they bring to the important task ahead.”

The 2024 Awarding Jury Members have been named as:

Classic Track

Film Lions:

Tor Myhren, VP Marketing Communications, Apple Inc, Global

Antony Nelson, Executive Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, UK

Camila Venegas Gomez, Associate Creative Director, M&C Saatchi, UAE

David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, the Philippines

Estelle Blemand-Zaïre, EMEA Diversity and Inclusion Strategist, Netflix, EMEA

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, UK

Gumpon Laksanajinda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Thailand

Mary Njoku, Founder, Managing Director/CEO, ROK Studios (A Canal Plus Subsidiary), Nigeria

Paul Nagy, APAC Chief Creative Officer, VML, APAC

Rodrigo Jatene, Chief Creative Officer, LATAM, Wieden+Kennedy, LATAM

Outdoor Lions:

Marco Venturelli, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, France

Abi Aquino, Chief Creative Officer, MullenLowe TREYNA, the Philippines

Andre Sallowicz, Creative Partner, AMV BBDO, UK

Anusheela Saha, National Creative Director, FCB, India

Camilla Clerke, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, South Africa

Christian Sánchez, Chief Creative Officer, VML, Peru

Felix Richter, Chief Creative Officer and Creative Partner, Mother, UK

Jeremy Hogg, Executive Creative Director, Howatson+Company, Australia

Kunanun Manusutthipong, Creative Director, TBWA\Thailand, Thailand

Sam Shepherd, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, USA

Print & Publishing Lions:

John Raúl Forero, President and Chief Creative Officer, DDB, Colombia

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide, India

Caroline Riis, Senior Creative, Try, Norway

Delna Sethna, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, sub-Saharan Africa

Ger Roe, Board Creative Director, Publicis Dublin, Ireland

Ha Do, Creative Director, Dep Magazine, Vietnam

Isabelle Allard-Gendron, Creative Director, Sid Lee, Canada

Joe Abou-Khaled, Regional Executive Creative Director, IMPACT BBDO, MENA

Steve Babaeko, CEO/Chief Creative Officer, X3M Ideas, Nigeria

Vinicius Stanzione, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Brazil

Audio & Radio Lions:

Simon Vicars, Chief Creative Officer, Colenso BBDO, New Zealand

Danny Robinson, CEO, The Martin Agency, USA

Emily Y Wu, Executive Producer, Ghost Island Media, Taiwan

Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer, FP7 McCann, UAE

Karolina Namyslowski, Global Head of Creative/Creative Director, amp, Global

Mike Dubrick, Chief Creative Officer, Rethink, Canada

Mikhail Rakov, Creative Director, Tastes like Blue, Armenia

Nathalie Hasson, Head of Audio Narrative and Podcasts, HRCLS and Prose on Pixels, France

Neo Segola, Executive Creative Director, LePub, South Africa

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group, India

Craft Track

Design Lions:

Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Creative Officer, Huge, Global

Jonathan Johnsongriffin, Vice President, Brand & Creative, Google, Global

Josefina Casellas, Vice President, Executive Creative Director and General Manager, R/GA, SS LATAM

Lucie Vallotton, Senior Art Director, TBWA, France

Maria Ahlgren, Senior Designer, Bold Scandinavia, Sweden

Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design, India

Naho Manabe, Global Creative Director, Hakuhodo, Global

Raymond Otene McKay, Chief Creative Officer, RUN Aotearoa, New Zealand

Shingo Sato, Head of Design, Design Bridge and Partners, Brazil

Vander McClain, Head of Digital Product Design, ASG, Accenture Song, Germany

Digital Craft Lions:

Kentaro Kimura, International Chief Creative Officer and Corporate Officer, Hakuhodo, Global

Anne Akande, VFX Producer, Unini Productions Limited, UK

Frank Hahn, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Group, Germany

George "Benson" Acohamo, Founder and CEO, BSN Creatives, Brazil

Honey Bajaj, Head of Design and Digital Products, Accenture Song, India

Jacquie Mullany, Executive Creative Director, FCB Africa, South Africa

Jouke Vuurmans, Global Chief Creative Officer, Media.Monks, Global

Kent Boswell, Creative Tech and Innovation Director, The Hallway, Australia

Kimmy Liu, Executive Creative Director, Cheil PengTai, Mainland China

Stacy Andersen, Deputy Managing Director, Merkle, UAE

Film Craft Lions:

Prasoon Pandey, Ad Film Maker, Corcoise Films, India

Andrea Ogunbadejo, Vice President, Managing Director, Production, Cossette, Canada

Chanikarn Sitthiaree, Creative Director, BBDO Bangkok, Thailand

Dulcidio Caldeira, Director and Founder, Boiler Filmes, Brazil

James Sorton, Executive Producer, Magna Studios, UK

Karen Bryson, Executive Producer, AUNZ

Karim Naceur, Global Head of TV Production, BETC, Global

María Fernanda "Yupi" Segura, Director, Oriental Films, Mexico

Tariq Ali, Animation Director, ZANAD, Egypt

Zee Ntuli, Director, Darling Films, South Africa

Industry Craft Lions:

Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, UAE

Andreas (Andre Tu7uh), Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, Indonesia

Angeliki Kornelatou, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, Greece

Clara Noguier, Creative Director, DDB Paris, France

Ilkay Gurpinar, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Istanbul, Turkey

Masaya Asai, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5, part of Accenture Song, Japan

Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH, India

Stephanie Yung, Chief Design Officer, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada

Thandeka Gilbert, Creative Group Head, McCann Joburg, South Africa

Xanthe Wells, Vice President, Global Creative, Pinterest, Global

Engagement Track

Creative B2B Lions:

Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand, Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom Group, Africa

Ana García-Hierro, Head of B2B Marketing, Iberia, Accenture Song, Iberia

Andrew Barnes-Jones, Global Creative Director, Ledger Bennett (Havas Group), UK

Bianca Guimaraes, Partner and Executive Creative Director, Mischief, USA

Carolyn Devanayagam, Head of Corporate Affairs, APAC, Weber Shandwick, APAC

Eoin Sherry, Executive Creative Director, LePub Italy, Global

Henrique Del Lama, Executive Creative Director, AlmapBBDO, Brazil

Julie Scelzo, Chief Creative Officer, Chicago and Global Accounts, Dentsu, Global

Katy Maloney, Global Managing Partner, B2B, Wavemaker, Global

Orlando Baeza, Founder and CEO, Unentitled Studio, USA

Creative Data Lions:

Rose Herceg, Country President Australia and New Zealand, WPP, ANZ

Ana Becker, Concept Director, FCB Brasil, Brazil

Anushree Ghosh, Head of Digital and D2C, ITC Limited - Foods Division, India

Caroline Winterton, CEO, adam&eveDDB, USA

Céline van Nes, Strategy Director, Publicis Groupe, the Netherlands

Felicity Long, Partner, Bain & Company, UK

Ivan Moroke, CEO Kantar Insights Division South Africa, Kantar MEA DEI Lead, Kantar, South Africa and MEA

Joaquin Cubria, Chief Creative Officer, GUT, Argentina

Viktor Shkurba, Founder, Creative Director, KA.KA.HA [isdgroup], Global

Willie Jackson, EVP Director, Solutions Architect, Starcom, USA

Direct Lions:

Pancho Cassis, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID, Global

Brett Colliver, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative, New Zealand

Catalin Dobre, Chief Creative Officer, Co-CEO McCann Worldgroup Romania and CEE Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup, CEE

Chima Okenimkpe, Executive Creative Director, Publicis, West Africa

Keith Manning, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, South Africa

Mariana Sa, Co-Chief Creative Officer, Africa, Brazil

Saymon Medeiros, Creative Director, ‿ and us, UAE

Shelley Brown, Chief Strategy Officer, FCB, Canada

Sonal Chhajerh, Group Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett, India

Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, Executive Creative Director, Sour Bangkok, APAC

Media Lions:

Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Client Officer and CEO Media, dentsu, APAC

Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global

Elda Choucair, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, UAE

Elias Reinheimer, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Play, the Netherlands

Fabio Baracho Martinelli, Global Vice President of Connections and Occasions, AB InBev, Global

Imogen Hewitt, Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe ANZ and CEO, Spark Foundry ANZ, APAC

Jem Lloyd-Williams, CEO, Mindshare, UK

Mike Solomon, CEO, PHD Media, USA

Vanessa Giannotti, Media Vice-President, Ogilvy, Brazil

Woei Hern Chan, Head of Creative APAC, VaynerMedia, APAC

PR Lions:

Kat Thomas, Founder and Global Chief Creative Officer, One Green Bean, Global

Fenella Grey, Managing Director and Chair, EMEA, Porter Novelli, EMEA

Ian Black, CEO, New Vegas, Brazil

Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer, DoorDash, USA

Lerato Songelwa, Managing Director, Hill & Knowlton Strategies, South Africa

Marie Claire Maalouf, Chief Creative Officer EMEA, Edelman, EMEA

Sama Al Naib, Managing Director, Digital Innovation, EMEA, BCW, EMEA

Sebastian Stępak, CEO Central and Eastern Europe, MSL, CEE

Tomoko Tagami, Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Shiseido, Global

Vanessa Ho Nikolovski, Chief Client and Growth Officer, Asia Pacific, Weber Shandwick, APAC

Social & Influencer Lions:

Amy Ferguson, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, USA

Adetutu Laditan, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Google, Nigeria

Christina Miller, Chief Social Officer, VML, EMEA

Elli Tuominen, Executive Strategy Director, Kurio - The Social Media Agency, Finland

Gavin McLeod, Chief Creative Officer, CHEP Network, Australia

Hamza Amjad, Executive Director Creative and Social & Performance Management, Ogilvy, Pakistan

Lui Lima, Creative Director, Talent, Brazil

Marina Prieto, Sr Marketing Director. Brand, Insights, Media & Trade LATAM, PedidosYa, LATAM

Rob Mayhew, Head of New Business/Content Creator, Movers+Shakers, Global

Valentina Salaro, Head of Content & Social, Armando Testa, Italy

Entertainment Track

Entertainment Lions:

Geoffrey Edwards, Executive Creative Director, GALE, USA

Chafic Haddad, Chief Creative Officer, VML, MENA

Jose Maria Roca de Viñals, Co-President and Chief Creative Officer, DDB and C14, Spain

Josefine Richards, Group Creative Director, Apple Inc., USA

Kelly Pon, Chief Creative Officer, BBH China, Mainland China

Monde Twala, SVP, Co-General Manager Paramount Africa and Lead BET International, Paramount Africa, Africa and Global

Olivier Lefebvre, President and Executive Creative Director, FRED & FARID Paris, France

Patrícia Moura, Founder and CEO, Pride Content, Brazil

Shannon Watkins, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Fiserv, Global

Tom Martin, Chief Creative Officer, Special, APAC

Entertainment Lions for Gaming:

Lydia Winters, Chief Storyteller, Mojang Studios, Global

Hermeti Balarin, Chief Creative Officer, Wieden+Kennedy, UK

Jarell Thompson, Vice President, Portfolio Lead, Gaming, Havas PLAY, Global

Josh Seokjin Shin, Vice President, Head of Creative, Krafton, Global

Katariina Harteela, Executive Creative Director, Reaktor, Finland

Matt Murphy, Global Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny, Global

Nicolle Merhy, CEO, Game Code, Brazil

Thiago Cruz, Chief Creative Officer, NY, Grey, USA

Toan Nguyen, Founder and Managing Director, Jung von Matt NERD, Germany

Vivien Chou, Executive Creative Director, Isobar, Taiwan

Entertainment Lions for Music:

Madeline Nelson, US Head of Independent Label Relations, Amazon Music, USA

Christie Cooper, Creative Director, The Monkeys Aotearoa, Part of Accenture Song, New Zealand

Henrique Tanji, CEO and Founder, RITMIKA AUDIO ARTS, Brazil

Juan Woodbury, NA Creative and Entertainment Lead, Ogilvy, North AmericaKeturah Cummings, Founder and CEO, Forward Slash, UK

Marga Romero de Ávila, Music Lead, Southern Europe, Google / YouTube, Southern Europe

Obi Asika, Director-General and CEO, National Council of Arts and Culture, Nigeria

Phillip Youmans, Director, Smuggler, USA

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director – MassiveMusic Dubai, MassiveMusic, a Songtradr Company, MENA

Xiao'an Li, Founder, Music Composer, Li & Ortega, Global

Entertainment Lions for Sport:

Louise Johnson, CEO, Fuse, UK/EMEA

Alexandre Abrantes, Executive Creative Director, FCB, USA

Ana Roma Torres, Managing and Creative Partner, Havas Play, Portugal

Asmirh Davis, Founding Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Majority, USA

Ben Williams, Global Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\Worldwide, Global

Echo Li, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Dentsu Sports International, Global

Lauren Estwick, New Business and Marketing Director, House 337, UK

Leonardo Chiesi, Chief Creative Officer, MRM, ChileLuciana Cani, Executive Creative Director, AKQA, USA

Rafael Ziggy, Chief Creative Officer, SOKO, Brazil

Experience Track

Brand Experience & Activation Lions:

Anselmo Ramos, Founder, Creative Chairman, GUT, Global

Adam Kerj, Chief Creative Officer Europe, Accenture Song, Europe

Apolline Picot, Executive Creative Director Experience, Landor, EMEA

Carlos Camacho, Chief Creative Officer, David, Colombia

Cecília Preto Alexandre, Senior Marketing Director, Heineken, Brazil

Matty Burton, Group Chief Creative Officer, DDB Group, New Zealand

Nayaab Rais, Senior Creative Director, FP7 McCann, UAE

Nthabi Motsoeneng, Chief Marketing Officer Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard, Africa and Middle East

Seongphil Hwang, Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide, South Korea

Zélia Sakhi, Head of User Experience, Search Japan, Google, Japan

Creative Business Transformation Lions:

Ariana Stolarz, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Marketing, Accenture Song, Global

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York, USA

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Digital Transformation Lead, Africa, Microsoft, Africa

Clément Séchet, Creative Director, Marcel, France

Marcia Esteves, CEO and Partner, Lew'Lara\TBWA, Brazil

Matt Che, Chief Marketing Officer, Budweiser, APAC

Michael Treff, CEO, Code and Theory, USA

Nabil Nasser, Global Head - Heineken and Amstel Brands, The Heineken Company, Global

Perrine Masset, Brand and Marketing Transformation Lead, Deloitte, Global

Till Diestel, Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan, Germany

Creative Commerce Lions:

Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas, North America

Angela Bassichetti, Head of Creative Shop APAC, Meta, APAC and Global

Chantal Silva, Creative Director, DDB, Mexico

Erin Kawalecki, Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Angry Butterfly, Canada

Johan Thorbjörnsson, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Germany

Manuel Borde, Global Chief Creative Officer, Commerce, VML, Global

Mish Fletcher, Chief Marketing Officer, IPG Commerce, Global

Sebastien Boutebel, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, UAE

Steve Rogers, Chief Creative Officer, Haygarth Group, UK

Tiago Trindade, Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Digital Favela, Brazil

Innovation Lions:

Diego Machado, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

Courtney Brown Warren, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Kickstarter, USA

Gastón Cánaves, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative, Argentina

Gideon Amichay, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, No, No, No, No, No, Yes ®, Israel

Jody Samuels Ike, Global Innovation & Marketing Executive, Board Advisor and Consultant, the Netherlands

Joji Jacob, Regional Chief Creative Officer, Havas, Singapore

Josh Loebner, Global Head of Inclusive Design, VML, Global

Julie Jihyun Kang, CEO and Managing Partner, Serviceplan Korea, South Korea

Kyoko Yonezawa, Head of Innovation, TBWA\HAKUHODO, Japan

Leanne Fremar, Chief Brand Officer, JPMorgan Chase, USA

Good Track

Glass: The Lion for Change:

Cindy Gallop, Founder and CEO, MakeLoveNotPorn, Global

Koo Govender, CEO, Publicis Groupe Africa, South Africa

KR Liu, Head of Disability Innovation, Google, USA

Maiko Ota, Executive Creative Director and Corporate Officer, HAKUHODO Inc., Japan

Nayla Tueni, CEO and Editor in Chief, An-Nahar and Annahar Arabi, Annahar Newspaper, Lebanon

Pia Chaudhuri, Global Creative Lead, Play Inclusion, OLA, The LEGO Agency, Global

Raphaella Martins, Creative X - Program Manager, Meta, Brazil

Ren Rigby, Founder, Chief Design Officer, Proto, Global

Sue Unerman, Chief Transformation Officer at EssenceMediacomX and Global Head of Relevance for EssenceMediacom, Creative Futures, Global

Suresh Raj, Chief Growth Officer, McCann New York, USA

Sustainable Development Goals Lions:

Gustavo Lauria, Co-Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer, We Believers, USA

Andres Quezada, General Creative Director, Leo Burnett, Panama

Atiya Zaidi, CEO/Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, Pakistan

Diego Medvedocky, Global Creative Partner, Grey, Global

Firdaous ElHonsali, Vice President of Dove Masterbrand, Unilever, Global, North America

Jerzy Holub, Vice President Marketing and Communications, Mastercard, Central Europe

Maher Nasser, Director, Outreach Division, United Nations Department of Global Communications, USA (serving in a personal capacity)

Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Executive Head; Marketing, Communication & CSI, Standard Bank Africa Regions & Offshore, Africa

Thomas Hongtack Kim, Chief Creative Officer, Paulus, South Korea

Yuko Kitakaze, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., Global

Health Track

Health & Wellness Lions:

Wendy Chan, Health Creative Lead, Asia-Pacific, Edelman, APAC

Alberto Hernandez, Chief Growth Officer, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, Global

Chao Li, Vice President, Marketing and Branding, Alibaba & Ant Group Macau Pass Group Holdings Ltd., Mainland China

Danielle Decatur, SVP andCreative Director, Area 23, USA

Divya Dileep, SVP andExecutive Creative Director, TBWA\WorldHealth, USA

Emuron Alemu, Chief Creative Officer, The Quollective, Kenya

Laura Florence, Executive Creative Director, Havas Health & You, Brazil

Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer, TANK Worldwide, Global

Mukund Olety, Chief Creative Officer, VML, India

Victoria Wright, CEO, Publicis Health, UK

Pharma Lions:

Collette Douaihy, Global Chief Creative Officer, Health, Dentsu Health, Global

Darius LaBelle, President, BPG Group, UAE

Jane Motz Hayes, Chief Creative and Design Officer, Havas Health & You, Global

Natxo Díaz, Global Head of Craft, VML Health, Global

Pierre Loo, Executive Creative Director, Greater China, McCann Health, Greater China

Roberta Raduan, Managing Director Latam, Klick Health, LATAM

Shamel Washington, Associate Creative Director/Health Equity, Deloitte Digital, USA

Stephanie Berman, Global Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc, Global

Susan Perlbachs, Chief Creative Officer, EVERSANA INTOUCH, Global

Tracey Brader, Managing Partner/Head of Strategy, DDB Remedy, Global

Strategy Track

Creative Effectiveness Lions:

Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Global

Andrés Carvajal, Managing Director, Sancho BBDO, Colombia

Elizabeth Mokwena, Executive Marketing Director: HomeCare Africa, Unilever, Africa

Hephzibah Pathak, Executive Chairperson, Ogilvy, India

Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative Coca-Cola™, The Coca-Cola Company, Global

Laila Mignoni, Vice President Global Creative Communications, Bacardi, Global

Leslie Sims, Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, Impossible Foods, USA

Michael Rebelo, CEO, ANZ, Publicis Groupe, ANZ

Ricardo Marques, Vice President Marketing, Michelob ULTRA, Anheuser-Busch InBev, USA

Creative Strategy Lions:

Vita M. Harris, Global Chief Strategy Officer, FCB, Global

Andreas Dahlqvist, Chief Creative Officer and CEO, NORD DDB, Sweden

Charlotte Lee, CEO, Asia Pacific, OMD, APAC

Chioma Aduba, President, Droga5, USA

Dennis May, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe DACH, Germany

Margot Torres, Managing Director, McDonald's, the Philippines

Patou Nuytemans, CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa, Ogilvy, EMEA

Rafik Belmesk, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Canada

Rory Gallery, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Special, New Zealand

Sumara Osorio, Chief Content Officer and Colgate-Palmolive Chief Strategy Officer, VML, LATAM

Titanium

The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury:

Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VML, Global

Ali Rez, Chief Creative Officer, IMPACT BBDO, MENAP

Danilo Boer, Global Creative Partner, FCB, Global

Jayanta Jenkins, Vice President Creative, Starbucks, USA

Maria Garrido, Chief Marketing Officer, Deezer, France

Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC

Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Bayer, Global

Samantha Silva De Almeida, Director Diversity and Innovation at Estudios Globo, Globo, LATAM

Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song, APAC, LATAM

Yasuharu Sasaki, Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Group, Inc., Global