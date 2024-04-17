Parle's Mayank Shah on decoding the brand's ad strategy this IPL season

Cricket isn't just a game in India; it's practically a way of life, bringing together folks from all walks of life in one big, passionate community. And when the Indian Premier League rolls around, it's like a nationwide celebration. Sure, it's about cricket, but it's also about so much more. It's the ultimate fusion of cricket, excitement, and brand presence—a vibrant rendezvous where fans mingle with their favourite brands, leaving a lasting imprint. Amongst these brands stands one of India's most iconic and largest makers of biscuits and confectionery products: Parle.
Founded in 1929, Parle has been on a journey from being a small confectionery and candy shop to becoming a household name not only in India but also across the globe. In an exclusive conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Mayank Shah, VP of Parle explains how Parle is making a splash this IPL season.