Ad-tech firm Brightcom clocks profit of Rs 710 crore in FY25, unveils new growth engines

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising company Brightcom Group reported revenues of Rs 5,146 crore for FY25, a 10.4% year-on-year growth from Rs 4,662 crore in the previous fiscal. Consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 710 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 687.5 crore in FY24.
The company’s total expenses increased to Rs 4,132 crore during the year, up from Rs 3,708 crore a year ago.
During the fiscal, Brightcom launched a new division--Brightcom Defence--focused on aerospace intelligence and national security. Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Suresh Kumar Reddy said the company is leveraging AI-powered insights for predictive targeting, fraud detection, and dynamic creative optimization in its core advertising business, while also building capabilities in defence technology.
“Our path is clear: Advertising will remain our core growth engine. Defence will be our bold new frontier, aligning global technology with national purpose. Emerging technologies like quantum computing, robotics-as-a-service, and AI in longevity and healthcare will act as accelerators, keeping us on the cutting edge,” Reddy said.
The company is also strengthening partnerships with global brands and publishers to boost advertising revenue, while positioning itself at the intersection of technology, defence, and emerging innovations.