United Spirits’ Q3 ad spend jumps 37% to Rs 523 crore; raises Sober stake to 25%

Diageo India subsidiary United Spirits Ltd. reported a sharp increase in advertising and promotion spending during the October–December quarter of FY26, alongside higher profit and revenue, as the company stepped up brand investments.

The company’s consolidated advertisement and sales promotion expenses rose nearly 37% year-on-year to Rs 523 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 382 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, ad spends jumped over 115%, up from Rs 243 crore in Q2 FY26.

During the first nine months of FY26, the maker of Johnnie Walker, Black Dog and other liquor brands spent Rs 1,004 crore on advertising and sales promotion.

United Spirits reported a profit of Rs 418 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 335 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 7,942 crore, while total income increased to Rs 7,993 crore during the quarter.

Beverage alcohol revenue contributed Rs 3,961 crore to the topline, while the company’s sports segment generated Rs 3 crore during the period.

Separately, United Spirits said its board has approved an additional investment in V9 Beverages Private Limited, which operates the zero-alcohol beverage brand Sober. The company will subscribe to 1,762 compulsorily convertible preference shares for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3.2 crore. Following the investment, United Spirits’ stake in Sober will increase from 15% to 25% on a fully diluted basis.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Sober reported a turnover of Rs 1.49 crore and a net worth of Rs 1.18 crore. Founded by first-generation entrepreneurs Vansh Pahuja and Aditya Aggarwal, Sober was incorporated in November 2020 and began commercial operations in October 2021, tapping into growing demand for non-alcoholic beverage alternatives.

Sober’s sales over the past three years stood at Rs 0.59 crore in FY23, Rs 0.56 crore in FY24, and Rs 1.49 crore in FY25.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 10:30 AM