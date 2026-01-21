OnePlus denies shutdown rumours as India CEO breaks silence

The clarification follows a report by Android Headlines that cited shrinking teams, declining shipments and product cancellations.

OnePlus India has moved to quell speculation about a possible shutdown after reports suggested the smartphone brand could be wound down by parent company OPPO, with the company’s India leadership publicly denying the claims and stating that business operations are continuing as normal.

The clarification follows a report by Android Headlines that cited shrinking teams, declining shipments and product cancellations as indications that OnePlus could be facing an internal wind-down within the OPPO Group. The report triggered concern among consumers and retail partners, particularly in India.

On January 21, 2026, OnePlus India chief executive Robin Liu addressed the speculation in a public post on social media platform X. He stated that misinformation was circulating around OnePlus India and its operations, informed that the company is operating as usual and will continue to do so, and reiterated the brand’s long-standing “Never Settle” slogan.

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations.

We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.

— Robin Liu (@RobinLiuOnePlus) January 21, 2026

The post was accompanied by an image carrying a formal clarification, stating that recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false, that OnePlus India’s business operations are continuing normally, and urging stakeholders to verify information through official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims.

The Android Headlines report had pointed to a sharp decline in OnePlus smartphone shipments during 2024, with volumes falling by more than 20 per cent, while the broader OPPO Group recorded modest growth. Analysts cited in the report stated that this growth was driven largely by the OPPO brand rather than OnePlus.

India was identified as a particular area of weakness, with around 4,500 retail outlets across six states reportedly discontinuing sales of OnePlus devices last year due to warranty-related delays and thin margins. Market share data reflected the pullback, with OnePlus losing ground in both the premium segment and the overall smartphone market.

The report also referred to office closures in the United States and Europe, along with the cancellation of products including the Open 2 foldable smartphone and the proposed 15s compact model.

