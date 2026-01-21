Sudha Murty warns public against deepfake videos promoting fake investment schemes

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has issued a public warning against deepfake videos circulating online that falsely portray her promoting financial schemes and investment opportunities.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Murty said her image and voice were being misused without consent in artificial intelligence–generated content aimed at misleading people. “I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments,” she said.

I want to alert you to fake videos circulating online that falsely use my image and voice to promote financial schemes and investments. These are deepfakes created without my knowledge or consent.

Please do not make any financial decisions based on these fraudulent videos. I urge… pic.twitter.com/JyJTIR78wQ — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) January 21, 2026

Murty explained that several such videos are spreading on social media platforms, particularly Facebook. In the clips, she appears to encourage viewers to invest amounts such as $200 or ₹20,000, with claims of unusually high returns, sometimes as much as ten times the original investment.

She stressed that the claims made in these videos are entirely false and said some people she knows have already suffered financial losses after acting on them. “Many people I know have invested and lost money,” she said in the video.

Clarifying her public role, Murty said she does not discuss financial investments or endorse money-related schemes. “I never talk about financial investments or do anything with money. I talk about work, India’s culture, women and education,” she said.

She urged people not to make financial decisions based on such content and advised them to verify information through official and trusted sources. Murty also encouraged social media users to report any fraudulent videos they encounter.

Sudha Murty is a well-known Indian writer, social worker and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys. Over the years, she has authored several books and is a frequent motivational speaker.

In recognition of her contributions to social service and literature, Murty was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

