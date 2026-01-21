IPG Mediabrands India cChief Growth Officer Anamika Mehta exits amid Omnicom merger restructuring

Anamika Mehta, Chief Growth Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, has exited the company amid restructuring triggered by Omnicom Group’s acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), sources confirmed to Storyboard18.

Mehta exited the organisation earlier this month, according to people familiar with the development. Her next professional move could not be immediately ascertained. She is the first senior leader in India to move on from the IPG ecosystem following the IPG–Omnicom merger.

Her departure marks the exit of one of the most senior and long-serving leaders within IPG Mediabrands in India. Widely regarded as a key pillar of the group’s leadership bench, Mehta was at one point considered second only to Shashi Sinha in the organisational hierarchy. Sinha, who led IPG Mediabrands since its inception, has since been assigned an advisory role within Omnicom Media.

An IPG loyalist, Mehta spent nearly three decades with the group. She began her career at Lintas before moving to UM Lodestar and Initiative. Over the years, she served as CEO of Initiative and as Chief Operating Officer at Lodestar. Mehta has been associated with IPG Mediabrands since its formal entry into India in 2012 and played a central role in building and scaling the group’s media operations in the country.

Her exit comes amid wider leadership changes across the global IPG network as the Omnicom integration gains pace. In recent months, multiple senior executives across markets have moved on, signalling a broader churn at the top as the merged entity begins restructuring its leadership and operations.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 10:33 AM