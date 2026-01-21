EXCLUSIVE: VinFast backed GSM calls creative, media pitch ahead of India ride-hailing launch

VinFast entered India in September this year with the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs and has already set up around 26 dealerships across the country.

Vietnam-based ride-hailing firm Green and Smart Mobility (GSM) owned by Vingroup has initiated a multi-agency pitch in India to appoint creative and media partners ahead of its planned market entry early this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is scouting for agencies that can offer integrated media solutions, spanning creative development as well as media planning and buying, as it prepares for a large-scale launch in one of the world’s most competitive mobility markets. Sources said GSM is keen to work with multiple agency partners, with a strong emphasis on local expertise to navigate India’s fragmented media ecosystem.

“GSM is looking for agencies that understand the nuances of Indian consumers and can help build both brand awareness and performance-led growth,” said one senior executive aware of the pitch process. “The mandate is expected to be sizable, given the scale at which the company plans to enter the market.”

GSM will enter a highly competitive ride-hailing landscape in India, dominated by entrenched global and domestic players. Market leaders Ola and Uber continue to command the bulk of urban ride-hailing demand, backed by deep consumer penetration, extensive driver networks and significant marketing muscle.

In the electric mobility segment, GSM is likely to compete with emerging EV-first platforms such as Rapido’s electric pilot services and smaller city-focused operators experimenting with electric fleets.

GSM, which operates app-based and traditional taxi services in several international markets, is expected to debut in India this year with a fleet of electric vehicles from VinFast. The ride-hailing company is owned by Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup.

VinFast entered India in September this year with the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs and has already set up around 26 dealerships across the country. Industry executives said GSM’s India foray could play a strategic role for the group, providing VinFast with a captive, high-volume customer for its electric vehicles.

The agency pitch comes at a time when global mobility platforms are stepping up marketing spends in India, particularly in digital, outdoor and regional media. GSM is understood to be evaluating agencies with strong digital capabilities, performance marketing expertise and experience in scaling consumer tech brands.

“Unlike legacy taxi brands, a new entrant like GSM will need to invest heavily in storytelling, trust-building and localized communication,” said the head of a large media agency. “This is not just about buying media efficiently, but about crafting a differentiated EV-first narrative.”

India’s ride-hailing market has witnessed rapid growth over the past decade, driven by urbanisation and increased smartphone penetration. Established players such as Ola and Uber continue to dominate the space, while newer electric-focused platforms have sought to carve out niche positions.

BluSmart, India’s first all-electric ride-hailing platform, had emerged as a prominent player in cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, the company recently suspended operations following a regulatory probe by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which alleged that funds raised for vehicle purchases were diverted for personal use by its promoters.

Industry observers believe BluSmart’s exit has opened up a gap in the premium electric ride-hailing segment, which GSM could look to tap. “There is a clear white space for a professionally run, well-capitalised EV ride-hailing brand,” said a mobility sector executive. “But success will depend on execution, scale and how effectively the brand connects with Indian consumers.”

With agency appointments expected to be finalised in the coming months, GSM appears to be laying the groundwork for an aggressive and well-orchestrated entry into India’s crowded mobility market.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 8:00 AM