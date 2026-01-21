Pinterest appoints Amazon executive Claudine Cheever as global CMO

Prior to joining Amazon, she worked on the agency side, including stints at Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann.

Pinterest has appointed Claudine Cheever as its new global chief marketing officer, with the executive joining from Amazon as outgoing CMO Andréa Mallard moves to Microsoft AI.

Cheever takes on the role after serving as Amazon’s vice-president for global brand and marketing, a position she held for nearly five years, following a nine-year tenure at the e-commerce giant. Prior to joining Amazon, she worked on the agency side, including stints at Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann.

She succeeds Andréa Mallard, who led marketing at Pinterest for close to seven years and has now joined Microsoft AI as its chief marketing officer.

Pinterest, which launched in 2010, began as a digital pinboard allowing users to curate and collect images and videos related to interests such as fashion, home décor and travel. The platform’s early business model was built largely around advertising revenue.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 11:42 AM