FTC moves to revive antitrust challenge against Meta over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is pressing ahead with efforts to revive its antitrust case against Meta Platforms, accusing the Facebook parent of illegally strengthening its market power through the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, as per a report by Reuters.

FTC spokesperson Joe Simonson said on Tuesday that the agency’s position remains unchanged, even after a federal court last year dismissed the case. The lawsuit is part of a broader regulatory push against Big Tech companies that began during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

“Meta violated our antitrust laws when it acquired Instagram and WhatsApp,” Simonson said, adding that consumers have been harmed as a result of the company’s market dominance.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. While regulators cleared both transactions at the time, the FTC filed suit in 2020, arguing that Meta, then operating as Facebook, held monopoly power over U.S.-based social platforms used primarily for sharing content with friends and family.

As part of its case, the agency sought remedies that could include forcing Meta to divest or restructure Instagram and WhatsApp, contending that the company spent billions of dollars to buy out emerging rivals and suppress future competition.

In November, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the FTC failed to demonstrate that Meta currently holds monopoly power, citing competition from newer platforms such as TikTok.

Meta has welcomed the ruling. Responding on X, company spokesperson Andy Stone said the court’s decision correctly recognised the competitive landscape. “The District Court’s decision to reject the FTC’s arguments in this matter is correct, and it recognises the fierce competition we face,” he said, adding that Meta would continue focusing on innovation and investment in the United States.

First Published on Jan 21, 2026 11:00 AM